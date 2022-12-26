ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh's martyred sons

December 26, 2022 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST - New Delhi

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as Veer Bal Diwas.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a function to mark 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh at Anandpur Sahib Gurudwara in Punjab. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 26, 2022 paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

Their martyrdom day is observed as Veer Baal Diwas.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as Veer Bal Diwas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

government / sikhism

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US