National

PM Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Shastri on their birth anniversaries

Pigeons rest on the Mahatma Gandhi's statue, in Bengaluru on October 01, 2021, with BBMP preparing Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha for the celebrations on October 2   | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2 paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties.

"I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he added. The Prime Minister also paid homage to India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 117th birth anniversary. His life based on values and principles will always be a source of inspiration for all citizens, Mr. Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri, respectively, to pay tributes to them.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2021 8:32:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-pays-tributes-to-gandhi-shastri-on-their-birth-anniversaries/article36787593.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY