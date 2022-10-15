PM Modi pays tributes to former President Kalam

He was India's president between 2002-07 and was considered a statesman

PTI New Delhi
October 15, 2022 10:52 IST

The President, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam addressed the Nation on the eve of the 60th Independence Day, in New Delhi on August 14, 2006. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former president A.P.J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary.

"He is greatly admired for his contribution to our nation as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society," Mr. Modi tweeted on Kalam's 91st birth anniversary.

One of India's leading scientists, Kalam wrote some bestselling books and was widely popular, especially among the younger generation, for his efforts to mentor them and hold frequent interactions with them across the country.

He was India's president between 2002-07 and was considered a statesman. He was also called the "People's President" as the demands of the highest office did not dim his zeal to meet with people, especially, students, a habit he maintained after his tenure was over.

