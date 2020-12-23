National

PM Modi pays tributes to Charan Singh on his birth anniversary

Dignitaries paying floral tribute to former Prime Minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, at Central Hall in Parliament House, New Delhi, Dec. 23, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Paying tributes to former Prime Minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on December 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he remained dedicated to the development of villages and farmers all his life.

In a tweet, Mr. Modi said Singh will be remembered forever for his dedication to the cause of villages and farmers.

Born in 1902 in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Singh championed the farmers’ cause and is credited with shaping several policies that helped them. He died in 1987.

