PM Modi pays tributes to Ayurveda proponent Balaji Tambe

11 August 2021 10:27 IST

Tambe, a well-known spiritual leader who was also an Ayurveda doctor and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a brief illness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, paid tributes to Balaji Tambe, saying he will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. Tambe, a well-known spiritual leader who was also an Ayurveda doctor and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 81.

In a tweet, Mr. Modi said "Dr. Balaji Tambe will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. He was admired for his compassionate nature. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

