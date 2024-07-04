GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary

Updated - July 04, 2024 11:41 am IST

Published - July 04, 2024 11:24 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary on Thursday and said that "we reiterate our commitment to fulfill his dream of a prosperous and progressive society".

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said, "I pay homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Punya Tithi. His teachings give strength to millions. His profound wisdom and relentless pursuit of knowledge are also very motivating."

"We reiterate our commitment to fulfill his dream of a prosperous and progressive society," he said.

Swami Vivekanand died on July 4, 1902.

