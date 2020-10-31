PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel, Indira Gandhi

While India's first Home Minister’s birth anniversary is being celebrated as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, the former PM's death anniversary is observed today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity here on his 145th birth anniversary.

Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary is being celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) since 2014.

Mr. Modi, whose two-day Gujarat visit started on Friday, reached the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district this morning and offered flowers at the feet of the monument of Sardar Patel.

At the same time, rose petals were showered on the statue from helicopters.

Mr. Modi then headed to the parade ground and administered ’national unity pledge’ to the gathering on this occasion.

Tribute to Indira Gandhi

Mr. Modi on Saturday also paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary. The then Prime Minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.

“Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister had paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well. “On the 31st of October we lost former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. I most respectfully pay my tributes to her,” he said.