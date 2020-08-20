National

PM Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Children pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion during his birth anniversary in Hyderabad. File photo

Children pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion during his birth anniversary in Hyderabad. File photo   | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Gandhi, who was prime minister between 1984-89, was born on this day in 1944 and assassinated by the LTTE during an election campaign in 1991.

“On his birth anniversary, tributes to former prime minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji,” Modi tweeted.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2020 8:19:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-pays-tribute-to-rajiv-gandhi/article32399684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story