PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary

Updated - October 02, 2024 08:39 am IST - New Delhi

“He dedicated his life to the country’s soldiers, farmers and pride,” PM Modi said of Shastri, who raised the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” and whose simplicity and honesty earned him wide respect

PTI

PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the most iconic figure of India's freedom movement, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Modi said the revered Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality would always be an inspiration for the country's people.

Mahatma Gandhi, hailed as the father of the nation, steadfastly followed the principles of truth and non-violence, inspiring generations of politicians and activists around the world.

PM Modi also paid tribute to India's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

“He dedicated his life to the country’s soldiers, farmers and pride,” PM Modi said of Shastri, who raised the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” and whose simplicity and honesty earned him wide respect.

