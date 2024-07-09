PM Modi pays tribute at ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Russia, paid tribute at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow on July 9.

Mr. Modi, who is in Moscow to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin. He also laid a wreath at the Tomb.

"A solemn homage to the brave! PM @narendramodi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, saluting valour, sacrifice and indomitable human courage," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

This is Mr. Modi's first trip since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ is a war memorial located at the Kremlin Wall, in Moscow.

It features a dark red porphyry monument adorned with a bronze sculpture of a laurel branch and a soldier's helmet placed upon a banner.

It is dedicated to the Soviet soldiers who lost their lives during World War II.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Indian diaspora. He said India was changing as it believes in the strength of its 140 crore citizens who are now dreaming of turning their resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’ into reality.

The Prime Minister said it was in his DNA to challenge all the challenges and India will write a new chapter of global growth in the coming years.