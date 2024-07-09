GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi pays tribute at ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Russia

The ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ is a war memorial located at the Kremlin Wall, in Moscow.

Published - July 09, 2024 03:50 pm IST - Moscow

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’, in Moscow, Russia, on July 9, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’, in Moscow, Russia, on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Russia, paid tribute at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow on July 9.

Mr. Modi, who is in Moscow to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin. He also laid a wreath at the Tomb.

"A solemn homage to the brave! PM @narendramodi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, saluting valour, sacrifice and indomitable human courage," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

This is Mr. Modi's first trip since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ is a war memorial located at the Kremlin Wall, in Moscow.

It features a dark red porphyry monument adorned with a bronze sculpture of a laurel branch and a soldier's helmet placed upon a banner.

It is dedicated to the Soviet soldiers who lost their lives during World War II.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Indian diaspora. He said India was changing as it believes in the strength of its 140 crore citizens who are now dreaming of turning their resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat’ into reality.

The Prime Minister said it was in his DNA to challenge all the challenges and India will write a new chapter of global growth in the coming years.

Related Topics

India / Russia / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.