PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

January 30, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Mr. Modi said on X, "I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation."

Another X handle, which often shares anecdotes and developments linked to the Prime Minister's life, posted some pages from Mr. Modi's personal diary carrying quotes from Gandhi.

The handle '@modiarchive' said, "We bring to you pages from @narendramodi's personal diary, which demonstrate that not only did he extensively read Mahatma Gandhi, but he also wrote down Gandhi's quotes in his personal diary as something of inspirational value to him. These entries continued to guide his interactions later on."

Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.

