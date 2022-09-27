PM Modi pays floral tribute to former Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe at his state funeral

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe during the state funeral at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27 offered a floral tribute to former Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe at his state funeral in Tokyo.

Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments, attended Abe’s funeral.

Mr. Modi, who arrived in Tokyo early in the morning, joined several global leaders to pay tributes to the former Prime Minister who reshaped Japan’s foreign policy, including setting out a bold vision for a quantum leap in ties with India.

The Prime Minister “paid his respects to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe during the State Funeral at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

“A tribute to a great visionary and to his immense contribution in the elevation of the India-Japan partnership,” it said, sharing a photograph of Mr. Modi paying tribute to Abe.

Besides Mr. Modi, among the more than 700 foreign guests are U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.

At a park near the funeral venue, large numbers of people gathered to lay flowers at a set of stands from early in the morning, it said.

Abe, 67, was shot dead while making a campaign speech on July 8 in the southern Japanese city of Nara.

PM Modi meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida discussed various bilateral subjects during their meeting. Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a fruitful meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and conveyed his deepest condolences over the tragic demise of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, lauding his contributions in strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership as well in conceptualising the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Mr. Modi met Mr. Kishida ahead of the ceremony and the two leaders renewed their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and in working together in the region and in various international groupings and institutions.

“Had a fruitful meeting with PM Kishida. We discussed various bilateral subjects. I conveyed my condolences on the tragic demise of former PM Shinzo Abe,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

“The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations. They also discussed a number of regional and global issues,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

PM Modi lauds Abe’s role

During the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his deepest condolences for the demise of Abe and noted his contributions in strengthening India-Japan partnership as well in conceptualising the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

“I am feeling very sad about the sudden death of former premier Abe... He took Japan-India relations to a greater level and also expanded it in many areas,” Mr. Modi, who shared a close friendship with the slain Japanese leader, said.

Mr. Modi recalled that when he visited Japan last time, he had a long conversation with Abe. “India is missing Shinzo Abe,” he added.

“I am confident that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen further and achieve greater heights,” Mr. Modi told Mr. Kishida.

‘Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership’

Prime Minister Kishida appreciated Mr. Modi’s visit to Japan to attend the State Funeral for former Prime Minister Abe.

Prime Minister Kishida expressed his intention to continue working with Prime Minister Modi to realise a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” building on the diplomatic legacies of former Prime Minister Abe, the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Mr. Kishida stated that the period from this year, which marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-India diplomatic relations, to next year, when Japan and India will respectively assume the G7 and G20 presidencies, offers an excellent opportunity to further strengthen the “Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership”. The two leaders confirmed to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields, the statement said.

The two leaders exchanged views regarding the regional situation, including the situation in Ukraine. They reaffirmed their shared recognition of the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes as well as transparent and comparable development finance, and confirmed to continue working together in view of Japan and India’s respective presidencies of the G7 and G20 next year, the statement added.

Mr. Kishida visited India for the annual summit in March while Mr. Modi visited Japan for the Quad Leaders’ Summit in May.

“These meetings underscored the two leaders’ commitment towards deepening India-Japan ties, particularly in the context of shaping a post-pandemic regional and global order,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Japan.

Mr. Kwatra said there is deep convergence between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region.