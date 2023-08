August 20, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary.

India's youngest Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi held office during 1984-89. He was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.

"On his birth anniversary, my tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," PM Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

