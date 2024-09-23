Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 23, 2024) hailed the men's and women's Chess teams for winning the gold medals at the Chess Olympiad, saying the remarkable achievement marks a new chapter in India's sports trajectory.

India on Sunday scripted history in the Chess Olympiad as its men's and women's teams clinched their maiden titles in a rare clean sweep of gold medals after beating their respective opponents in the final round in Budapest.

🇮🇳🥇 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔! A fantastic performance against Slovenia in the final round sees India confirm a historic first gold medal in the Open category at the Chess Olympiad.



🙌 Throughout the tournament, the men's team established their… pic.twitter.com/2X4vxwXRWh — Sportwalk Media (@sportwalkmedia) September 22, 2024

“Historic win for India as our chess contingent wins the 45th #FIDE Chess Olympiad! India has won the Gold in both open and women’s category at Chess Olympiad!” Mr. Modi said on X.

“Congratulations to our incredible Men's and Women's Chess Teams. This remarkable achievement marks a new chapter in India's sports trajectory. May this success inspire generations of chess enthusiasts to excel in the game,” the prime minister said.

The Indian men's team defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 while their women counterparts also crushed Azerbaijan with an identical margin in the 11th and final round in the 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad that concluded in Budapest.

Only China and erstwhile Soviet Union had won both men's and women's gold medals in the same edition of the Chess Olympiad.

Indian men had earlier won two bronze medals -- in 2014 and 2022 -- in the tournament, while the women had bagged a bronze in the 2022 edition held in Chennai.