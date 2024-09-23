GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi on Chess Olympiad goldmedals: ‘A new chapter in India’s sports trajectory’

Published - September 23, 2024 08:04 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Winner of Open category team India pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Sept 22, 2024.

Winner of Open category team India pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Sept 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Denes Erdos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 23, 2024) hailed the men's and women's Chess teams for winning the gold medals at the Chess Olympiad, saying the remarkable achievement marks a new chapter in India's sports trajectory.

India on Sunday scripted history in the Chess Olympiad as its men's and women's teams clinched their maiden titles in a rare clean sweep of gold medals after beating their respective opponents in the final round in Budapest.

  

“Historic win for India as our chess contingent wins the 45th #FIDE Chess Olympiad! India has won the Gold in both open and women’s category at Chess Olympiad!” Mr. Modi said on X.

“Congratulations to our incredible Men's and Women's Chess Teams. This remarkable achievement marks a new chapter in India's sports trajectory. May this success inspire generations of chess enthusiasts to excel in the game,” the prime minister said.

The Indian men's team defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 while their women counterparts also crushed Azerbaijan with an identical margin in the 11th and final round in the 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad that concluded in Budapest.

Only China and erstwhile Soviet Union had won both men's and women's gold medals in the same edition of the Chess Olympiad.

Indian men had earlier won two bronze medals -- in 2014 and 2022 -- in the tournament, while the women had bagged a bronze in the 2022 edition held in Chennai.

Published - September 23, 2024 08:04 am IST

Related Topics

chess / accomplishment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.