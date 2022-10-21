PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple, lays foundation stone for ropeway project

This is Mr. Modi’s sixth visit to Kedarnath and second to Badrinath as Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after offering prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Twitter@pushkardhami

This is Mr. Modi’s sixth visit to Kedarnath and second to Badrinath as Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Utarakhand and laid the foundation stone for the Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Wearing a white-coloured traditional attire of the hill people with a "swastika" symbol embroidered on it, the prime minister performed a "puja" at the temple.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit the Badrinath temple later in the day.

During his two-day tour of the State, Mr. Modi will inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones of some new ones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditating in a holy cave near Kedarnath Temple, during his pilgrimage to Himalayan shrines, in Rudraprayag district on May 18, 2019. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

After performing the puja at the Kedarnath temple, Mr. Modei laid the foundation stone for the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. Using the ropeway, devotees will now be able to reach the temple from Gaurikund in 30 minutes.

The priests who performed the puja prayed for strength to the Prime Minister to take the country forward.

Mr. Modi also visited the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya and spent some time there.

After performing a puja at the Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district, the Prime Minister arrived at the Badrinath temple in Chamoli in a helicopter.

At Badrinath Dham, he will review the progress of the development projects along the riverfront

In the afternoon, Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stones of road and ropeway projects and address a gathering at Mana village. Thereafter, he will review the progress of the beautification project of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes in the area.

The Prime Minister will spend the night at Badrinath.

Security has been tightened around the two famous hill temples in view of the Prime Minister's visit. Both the temples have been decorated with quintals of flowers.

This is Mr. Modi’s sixth visit to Kedarnath and second to Badrinath as the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister was received by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister Ajay Bhatt on his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun in an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane.