PM Modi offers prayers at Guruvayur Lord Krishna temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famed Lord Krishna temple here Saturday morning.

He also performed the thulabharam ritual for which the temple authorities had reportedly arranged over 100 kg of lotus flowers.

The ritual is an important offering to Lord Krishna wherein a person is weighed against a commodity such as flowers, grains, fruits and similar articles and the equal value or quantity is offered as donation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam, State Devasom Minister Kadakampally Surendran along with other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, arrives to offer his prayers at Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur in Thrissur district of Kerala, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Prime Minister spent around 20 minutes inside the temple before returning to the nearby temple guest house by foot.

Wearing a traditional Kerala dhoti and white shawl, Mr. Modi was received at the temple gate by the authorities with a traditional poornakumbh.

He was accompanied by Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

Mr. Modi took a three-minute walk to the temple from the nearby Sreevatsam guest house.

Security had been tightened in and around the temple since Friday in view of his visit.

Earlier, the Prime Minister reached here in a special naval helicopter from the Kochi naval airport at 9.50 am.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to address an Abhinandan Sabha — a party meeting being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party Kerala State committee.

This will be Mr. Modi’s first public meeting after assuming office as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term.