PM Modi offers prayers at Ambaji temple in Gujarat

October 30, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Ambaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, October 30, 2023 offered prayers at the famous temple of Goddess Amba in Ambaji town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

Mr. Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the State from Monday, reached Ahmedabad in the morning by an aircraft and then headed to Chikhla, a village near Ambaji, by a helicopter.

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the road when the PM's convoy reached the temple town of Ambaji.

The Prime Minister performed pooja at the temple after being welcomed by local leaders and priests.

Launch of developmental projects

After offering prayers at Ambaji, Mr. Modi left for Dabhoda village in Kheralu taluka of Mehsana for a public function where he will launch various development projects worth Rs 5,950 crore and address a gathering.

The projects are pertaining to various government departments, including the Indian Railways, Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (GRIDE), state water resource and water supply departments, roads and buildings and the urban development departments, a government release said.

The 16 development initiatives to be unveiled by Mr. Modi cover districts of Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Gandhinagar and Patan, it said.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme at Kevadiya in Narmada district on the birth anniversary of the country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.