NationalNew Delhi 20 March 2021 23:02 IST
PM Modi offers best wishes to Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19
Updated: 20 March 2021 23:02 IST
The Pakistan PM has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday extended his best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
Mr. Khan has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, his top aide on health announced, two days after he got the first shot of a vaccine. Mr Modi tweeted his wishes to Mr. Khan, "Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19."
