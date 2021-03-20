PM Modi offers best wishes to Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19

New Delhi

20 March 2021 23:02 IST

The Pakistan PM has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday extended his best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Mr. Khan has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, his top aide on health announced, two days after he got the first shot of a vaccine. Mr Modi tweeted his wishes to Mr. Khan, "Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19."

Advertising

Advertising