ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi off on his 'periodic foreign jaunt', why is he 'steadfastly refusing' to visit Manipur: Congress

Published - November 16, 2024 11:24 am IST - New Delhi

The people of Manipur, who have seen and are continuing to experience so much agony and suffering daily, surely deserve such a visit, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

PTI

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress said he is off on his "periodic foreign jaunt" from Saturday (November 16, 2024) where he will attempt to score domestic political points and asked why is he steadfastly refusing to visit the troubled State of Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition party's dig came as Prime Minister Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the annual G20 Summit and to Nigeria and Guyana as part of a three-nation tour beginning Saturday (November 16).

"For the next 3 days, we will be spared the non-biological PM's lie-surplus, dignity-deficit election campaign. He is off on his periodic foreign jaunt, where he will attempt to score domestic political points rather than engage in any pretence of statesmanship," said Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But why is Mr Narendra Modi steadfastly refusing to visit the troubled state of Manipur that has been torn apart so tragically since May 2023?" he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ramesh said the Prime Minister's refusal to do so is simply beyond any understanding.

Also Read: Centre reimposes AFSPA in six police station limits in Manipur  

The people of Manipur, who have seen and are continuing to experience so much agony and suffering daily, surely deserve such a visit, he asserted.

The Congress has been attacking Prime Minister Modi for not visiting Manipur and also slammed the Centre for its handling of the situation in the state.

Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed more than 200 lives in Manipur since May last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US