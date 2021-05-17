PM Modi nowhere in sight when needed: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader takes yet another dig at Prime Minister over handling of COVID-19 crisis

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by claiming that Mr. Modi was “nowhere in sight when needed”.

“There’s a lot common between PMCares ventilator and the PM himself:

- too much false PR

- don’t do their respective jobs

- nowhere in sight when needed!” tweeted Mr. Gandhi.

The Congress leader also replaced the photo on his Twitter handle with a poster questioning the Prime Minister about vaccines.

On Sunday, Mr. Gandhi had also dared the police to arrest him for posting the poster on his handle.

Over the past couple of days, the Delhi Police had registered several First Information Reports against people for allegedly putting up posters that read: “Modi ji humare bachon ka vaccine videsh kyon bhej diya? [Why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?]”

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was among the first Opposition leaders who dared the Delhi Police to act against him and had put up the poster outside his residence on Sunday.

“Twice before, India’s global standing was jolted —food & forex crises. But we recovered. In 60s, Indira Gandhi pushed Green Revolution & in ’91 Narasimha Rao & Manmohan Singh launched economic reforms. Now, we have only self-promotion,slogans & positivity sermons. This won’t do!” Mr. Ramesh said in a fresh tweet.