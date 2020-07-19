PM Modi now has 6 crore followers on Twitter

The followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on microblogging site Twitter have risen to six crore.
Mr. Modi is known for reaching out to the masses through social media. He uses Twitter extensively to share important information with the people.
Most of his addresses are beamed live on his personal Twitter handle.
Mr. Modi, who joined Twitter in January 2009, is following 2,354 accounts, according to his handle @narendramodi.
In September 2019, Prime Minister Modi had five crore followers.
The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office has 3.7 crore followers.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who joined Twitter in April 2015, has over 1.5 crore followers.
Mr. Gandhi follows 267 accounts on Twitter, according to his handle.
Mr. Modi has over 4.5 crore followers on Instagram.
U.S. President Donald Trump has over 8.3 crore followers on Twitter and he follows 46 accounts.
