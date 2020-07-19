National

PM Modi now has 6 crore followers on Twitter

A screen grab of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s twitter handle. Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

A screen grab of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s twitter handle. Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi  

In September 2019, Prime Minister Modi had five crore followers

The followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on microblogging site Twitter have risen to six crore.

Also read: Modi’s Twitter following grows by 52%, Virat Kohli’s 61%

Mr. Modi is known for reaching out to the masses through social media. He uses Twitter extensively to share important information with the people.

Most of his addresses are beamed live on his personal Twitter handle.

Mr. Modi, who joined Twitter in January 2009, is following 2,354 accounts, according to his handle @narendramodi.

In September 2019, Prime Minister Modi had five crore followers.

The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office has 3.7 crore followers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who joined Twitter in April 2015, has over 1.5 crore followers.

Mr. Gandhi follows 267 accounts on Twitter, according to his handle.

Mr. Modi has over 4.5 crore followers on Instagram.

U.S. President Donald Trump has over 8.3 crore followers on Twitter and he follows 46 accounts.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2020 5:13:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-now-has-6-crore-followers-on-twitter/article32130247.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY