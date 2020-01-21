PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart inaugurate check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli on January 21 jointly inaugurated the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar along the border.
The check post was inaugurated via video conferencing.
Built with Indian assistance, the integrated check post is spread over 260 acres and is capable of handling 500 trucks on a daily basis.
The ₹140 crore project will improve trade and people-to- people contact.
The first ICP was built in Raxaul-Birgunj in 2018.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.