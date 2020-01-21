PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart inaugurate check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli on January 21 jointly inaugurated the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar along the border.

The check post was inaugurated via video conferencing.

Built with Indian assistance, the integrated check post is spread over 260 acres and is capable of handling 500 trucks on a daily basis.

The ₹140 crore project will improve trade and people-to- people contact.

The first ICP was built in Raxaul-Birgunj in 2018.