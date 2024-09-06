PM Modi meets teachers, pitches for education in mother tongue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 6, 2024) interacted with teachers who have been conferred the National Teachers Awards and spoke to them about the importance of getting education in one’s mother tongue.

The awardees shared their teaching experience with the Prime Minister and talked about techniques used to make learning more interesting. They spoke about the social work they do besides their regular teaching jobs. Mr. Modi commended their dedication to the craft of teaching and the remarkable zeal they have displayed over the years.

The Prime Minister discussed the impact of the National Education Policy and spoke about the significance of mother tongue in education. He suggested that the teachers can teach local folklore to students in different languages so that the children can learn multiple languages and get exposure to the vibrant culture of India.

“Teachers can take their students on educational tours to explore India’s diversity, which will aid their learning and also help them get to know about their country in a holistic manner,” he said. He added that this will boost tourism and give a fillip to the local economy as well.

Mr. Modi suggested that the awardees should connect with each other through social media and share their best practices so that everyone can learn, adapt and benefit. He added that the teachers are rendering a very important service to the nation and the responsibility of preparing today’s youth for a Viksit Bharat (developed India) is in their hands.

National Teachers Awards are given to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who, through their commitment and hard work, have not only improved the quality of the education sector but also enriched the lives of their students. For the awards this year, 82 teachers from across the country were selected, which include 50 teachers selected by the Department of School Education & Literacy, 16 teachers by the Department of Higher Education and 16 teachers by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.