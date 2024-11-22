ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi meets prominent West Indies cricket personalities in Guyana

Published - November 22, 2024 08:38 am IST - Georgetown (Guyana)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the cricket personalities along with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, at the Promenade Garden in Georgetown on Thursday, November 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent cricket personalities from the West Indies and emphasised during the meeting that the sport serves as a unique bond connecting India with the Caribbean.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister arrived here in Guyana on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), making it the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in more than 50 years.

He met the cricket personalities along with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Innings of friendship! PM @narendramodi along with President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 of Guyana met with prominent Cricket personalities from the West Indies today in Georgetown," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Talking of people-to-people ties, PM noted that Cricket binds India with the Caribbean like no other medium!" the post added, sharing photos of the meeting.

The Prime Minister is in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit included a “productive” trip to Nigeria, which was the first trip to the West African country by an Indian Prime Minister in 17 years.

From Nigeria, Mr. Modi travelled to Brazil to attend the G20 Summit.

In Brazil, he met global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US