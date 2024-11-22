 />
PM Modi meets prominent West Indies cricket personalities in Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the cricket personalities along with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

Published - November 22, 2024 08:38 am IST - Georgetown (Guyana)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, at the Promenade Garden in Georgetown on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, at the Promenade Garden in Georgetown on Thursday, November 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent cricket personalities from the West Indies and emphasised during the meeting that the sport serves as a unique bond connecting India with the Caribbean.

The Prime Minister arrived here in Guyana on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), making it the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in more than 50 years.

He met the cricket personalities along with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on Thursday.

"Innings of friendship! PM @narendramodi along with President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 of Guyana met with prominent Cricket personalities from the West Indies today in Georgetown," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

"Talking of people-to-people ties, PM noted that Cricket binds India with the Caribbean like no other medium!" the post added, sharing photos of the meeting.

The Prime Minister is in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit.

The visit included a “productive” trip to Nigeria, which was the first trip to the West African country by an Indian Prime Minister in 17 years.

From Nigeria, Mr. Modi travelled to Brazil to attend the G20 Summit.

In Brazil, he met global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

