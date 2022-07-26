PM Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Droupadi Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, was sworn in as the 15th President of the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan first time after her assumption of office on July 25. Photo: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn

Droupadi Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, was sworn in as the 15th President of the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 26 for the first time after her assumption of the office a day ago.

Ms. Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, was sworn in as the 15th President of the country on Monday.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, first time after her assumption of office yesterday," the President's Secretariat tweeted.

Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, first time after her assumption of office yesterday. pic.twitter.com/o8C0IiVGCZ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2022

Murmu’s first address to the nation

In her first address to the nation on July 25 from the Parliament’s central hall, President Murmu said her election to the country’s top constitutional position is not her personal achievement but that of India’s every poor person as it shows that he can not only dream but also fulfil those aspirations.

India’s first tribal President recalled that she grew up in a small tribal village where even getting primary education was like a dream and she went on to become the first person in the village to enrol for college education. It is a tribute to Indian democracy’s strength, Ms. Murmu said she has now reached the post of President and was proud to be leading such a progressive country.

Noting that she was the first President to be born after Independence, President Murmu said it was her good fortune that she has assumed the position at a time when the country is celebrating “ Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark the 75th anniversary of its freedom.