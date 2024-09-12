PM Modi meets Indian contingent of Paris Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s trailblazing Paralympians at his residence on Thursday (September 12, 2024) to congratulate them for their record-smashing haul of 29 medals at the recently-concluded Paris Games.

In a 43-second video shared by the sports ministry, the Prime Minister can be seen congratulating the medal winners before an interaction with them.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) head Devendra Jhajharia were also present during this interaction.

Shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a second successive Paralympic gold in women’s 10m air rifle (SH1) and judo player Kapil Parmar, India’s first Paralympic medal-winner in the sport, were among those who were seen posing with the Prime Minister.

India gave its best-ever performance in the Paralympic Games by winning 29 medals, including an unprecedented seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals.

Since returning to the country, the Paralympians have been feted by the government with sports minister Mandaviya handing out ₹75 lakh to the gold-medallists, ₹50 lakh to the silver winners and ₹30 lakh to the athletes who bagged bronze in the Games.

Those excelling in mixed teams events, like armless archer Sheetal Devi, who won a bronze along with Rakesh Kumar, got richer by ₹22.5 lakh.

