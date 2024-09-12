GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi meets Indian contingent of Paris Paralympics

India gave its best-ever performance in the Paralympic Games by winning 29 medals, including an unprecedented seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals

Updated - September 12, 2024 03:25 pm IST

PTI
PM Modi meets Indian contingent of Paris Paralympics

PM Modi meets Indian contingent of Paris Paralympics | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s trailblazing Paralympians at his residence on Thursday (September 12, 2024) to congratulate them for their record-smashing haul of 29 medals at the recently-concluded Paris Games.

In a 43-second video shared by the sports ministry, the Prime Minister can be seen congratulating the medal winners before an interaction with them.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) head Devendra Jhajharia were also present during this interaction.

Shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a second successive Paralympic gold in women’s 10m air rifle (SH1) and judo player Kapil Parmar, India’s first Paralympic medal-winner in the sport, were among those who were seen posing with the Prime Minister.

India gave its best-ever performance in the Paralympic Games by winning 29 medals, including an unprecedented seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals.

Editorial | Wide open: On India’s Paralympians 

Since returning to the country, the Paralympians have been feted by the government with sports minister Mandaviya handing out ₹75 lakh to the gold-medallists, ₹50 lakh to the silver winners and ₹30 lakh to the athletes who bagged bronze in the Games.

Those excelling in mixed teams events, like armless archer Sheetal Devi, who won a bronze along with Rakesh Kumar, got richer by ₹22.5 lakh.

Published - September 12, 2024 03:23 pm IST

Related Topics

paralympic games / Paris Olympics 2024 / Olympics / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.