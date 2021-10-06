National

PM Modi meets noted stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in a brief meeting, in New Delhi, October 5, 2021 | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi: 06 October 2021 10:57 IST
Updated: 06 October 2021 10:57 IST

He also met the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5 met well-known stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, noting that he is very bullish about the Indian economy.

"Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala... lively, insightful and very bullish on India," Mr. Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister also had a "productive" meeting with Nunzio Quacquarelli, the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, and said they talked at length about aspects relating to the education sector.

