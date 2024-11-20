 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi meets Indian diaspora at Guyana

PM Modi praises Indian diaspora in Guyana, marking first visit by Indian head of state in 50 years

Published - November 20, 2024 01:07 pm IST - Georgetown, Guyana

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival, in Georgetown, Guyana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival, in Georgetown, Guyana. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) praised the Indian diaspora members – many of them migrated more than 180 years ago – in Guyana saying he was glad to see the members making a mark across different sectors.

PM Modi’s visit is the first visit by an Indian head of state in more than 50 years. He arrived here in the wee hours after a late Tuesday (November 19, 2024) departure from Brazil and interacted with the Indian diaspora members at the hotel.

There are around 3,20,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which described it as “one of the oldest Indian diasporas, which migrated more than 185 years ago.”

Apart from the people of Indian origin, there are about 2,000 Indian nationals, mainly restricted to members of the Indian Mission, Indian Cultural Centre of the Mission, staff of Bank of Baroda and other international agencies, doctors, nurses, students of private medical institutions and workers employed by local companies, hospitals and University of Guyana, according to the High Commission of India.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Indian community in Guyana for their warm and spirited welcome. They have shown that distance is never a barrier to staying connected to one’s roots. Glad to see the community making a mark here across different sectors,” PM Modi posted on X along with some photos from the interaction.

“Prime Minister received a rousing and colourful welcome from the Indian community and the Indo-Guyanese diaspora in the presence of several Cabinet Ministers of Guyana,” the MEA said in a statement.

The community members were dressed in their traditional bests and many of them were seen carrying the Indian tricolour in their hands. PM Modi was also presented a sketch made by a member amid loud chanting of slogans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali upon his arrival at the hotel, in Georgetown, Guyana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali upon his arrival at the hotel, in Georgetown, Guyana. | Photo Credit: PTI

Earlier, in an unprecedented gesture, PM Modi was received at the airport by Guyana President Irfan Ali, his counterpart Mark Anthony Phillips and over a dozen cabinet ministers while at the hotel, they were joined by the Prime Ministers of Grenada Dickon Mitchell and Barbados Mia Amor Mottley too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated with the ‘Key to the City of Georgetown’ upon his arrival at the hotel by Mayor Alfred Mentore, in Georgetown, Guyana on Wednesday (November 20, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated with the ‘Key to the City of Georgetown’ upon his arrival at the hotel by Mayor Alfred Mentore, in Georgetown, Guyana on Wednesday (November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

PM Modi was also handed over the ‘Key to the City of Georgetown’ as a testament to the close India-Guyana ties, officials said.

The prime minister is on the last leg of his three-nation visit after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil and visiting Nigeria. PM Modi, who is visiting Guyana at the invitation of President Ali, will remain in the country till Thursday (November 21, 2024).

Published - November 20, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

India / Guyana / diplomacy / international relations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.