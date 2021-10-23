National

PM Modi meets Indian COVID vaccine manufacturers

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present in the meeting.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers on Saturday, within two days of the country achieving a key milestone of administering 100 crore doses of the jabs, official sources said.

During the meeting, Mr. Modi discussed various issues including furthering the vaccine research, sources said.

Representatives from seven vaccine makers —Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech — participated in the meeting.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present in the meeting.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 101.30 crore, according to the latest health ministry data.

On October 21, India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark, resulting in celebratory events across various parts.

More than 75 % of India's adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with nine States and union territories administering the first dose to all eligible people.

Over 31 % of the country's around 93 crore adults have been administered both doses, according to health ministry officials.

So far, all adult population in nine States and union territories—Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli —have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Three vaccines —Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Sputnik V —are currently being used in the country's COVID vaccination drive.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles

Maharashtra Congress chief hits out at BJP over 100-crore vaccine doses celebrations

Assam bypolls | Congress urges CEO to debar Assam CM from campaigning over 'MCC violation'

BJP set to replace Goa CM ahead of assembly polls , claims AAP

Mamata heads to Goa to widen TMC footprint

CISCE to conduct board exams in offline mode

Karnataka HC to hear on October 27 petitions challenging ban on online gaming

NCB officer should take action so that Nawab Malik realises consequences: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

India’s relations with Bangladesh a ‘role model’ in international affairs: Shringla

India's electronic manufacturing industry to touch $250-300 billion by 2024-25: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Explained | When not having drugs is ‘possession’

BJP’s Annamalai trying to stay politically relevant, says TN Electricity Minister

Varun Gandhi posts video of U.P. man setting fire to crop, seeks agriulture policy rethink

Edappadi Palaniswami says construction material prices have risen sharply

Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits rain-hit areas of Champawat

Inaugurating flights cosmetic steps, won’t address actual problem in J-K: Mehbooba on Amit Shah’s visit

Singhu border lynching | Police remand of accused extended by two days

Andhra Police Officers’ Association condemns Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks on State Police

TN government announces Deepavali bonus for over 2.87 lakh employees

TN CM announces social justice committee headed by Suba. Veerapandian

U.P. government to rename Faizabad railway station
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2021 5:45:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-meets-indian-covid-vaccine-manufacturers/article37139056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY