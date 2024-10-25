PM Modi meets German Chancellor Scholz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 25, 2024) met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed a wide range of issues focused on bolstering bilateral strategic ties.

Mr. Modi welcomed Mr. Scholz for a one-on-one meeting at his official residence here and is learnt to have exchanged views on areas such as defence, trade and clean energy.

Mr. Scholz arrived in Delhi late on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India. He was received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Earlier, Germany has accorded a special status to India, for military purchase approvals. The German seller is awaiting the Indian government to complete its decision making processes with regard to the P-75I submarine deal, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann said on October 23, 2024.

The multi-billion dollar deal is likely to figure in the talks between Mr. Scholz and the Indian officials.

In the past, although about 95% of India’s requests for military purchases were granted, it took some time, Mr. Ackermann said, adding that the process would now be expedited by the special status for India.

