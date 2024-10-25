GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi meets German Chancellor Scholz

Mr. Modi welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for a one-on-one meeting at his official residence in New Delhi.

Updated - October 25, 2024 11:30 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz being received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai upon his arrival for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations and the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business in New Delhi on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz being received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai upon his arrival for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations and the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business in New Delhi on Thursday (October 24, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 25, 2024) met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed a wide range of issues focused on bolstering bilateral strategic ties.

Also read: Germany prepared to discuss Ariha case, search for solution to child’s future: envoy

Mr. Modi welcomed Scholz for a one-on-one meeting at his official residence here and is learnt to have exchanged views on areas such as defence, trade and clean energy.

Mr. Scholz arrived in Delhi late on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India.

He was received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Published - October 25, 2024 11:29 am IST

