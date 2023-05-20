ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi meets German Chancellor, reviews progress in bilateral relations

May 20, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - Hiroshima, May 20

The leaders looked over the developments in their bilateral relations and found them to be encouraging

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 20 met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during which they reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies here in Hiroshima.

"The leaders reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations. Exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: PM Modi arrives in Hiroshima for G7 and Quad summits

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Germany’s support for the India-EU trade and investment agreements, and for India’s G20 Presidency, it said.

"Glad to have met my friend, @Bundeskanzler@OlafScholz on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Also Read: PM Modi to meet Ukraine President Zelensky on the sidelines of G7 meeting 

The E.U. is India's third largest trading partner, accounting for €88 billion worth of trade in goods in 2021 or 10.8% of total Indian trade, after the U.S. (11.6%) and China (11.4%), according to European Commission.

The E.U. is the second-largest destination for Indian exports (14.9% of the total) after the U.S. (18.1%).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US