PM Modi meets German Chancellor, reviews progress in bilateral relations

May 20, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - Hiroshima, May 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 20 met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during which they reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies here in Hiroshima.

"The leaders reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations. Exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Germany’s support for the India-EU trade and investment agreements, and for India’s G20 Presidency, it said.

"Glad to have met my friend, @Bundeskanzler@OlafScholz on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the meeting.

The E.U. is India's third largest trading partner, accounting for €88 billion worth of trade in goods in 2021 or 10.8% of total Indian trade, after the U.S. (11.6%) and China (11.4%), according to European Commission.

The E.U. is the second-largest destination for Indian exports (14.9% of the total) after the U.S. (18.1%).