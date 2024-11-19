ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi meets French President Macron in Rio; discusses working closely in space, energy sectors

Updated - November 19, 2024 04:43 am IST - Rio de Janeiro

The Prime Minister also complimented the French President on France’s successful hosting of the Olympic Games and the Paralympics in Paris earlier this year

PTI

PM Modi meets French President Macron at the G20 Summit and discusses collaboration in space, energy, and AI. | Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) and discussed ways to keep working closely in sectors such as space, energy and AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister also complimented the French president on France's successful hosting of the Olympic Games and the Paralympics in Paris earlier this year.

Explained | Is the G-20 a success for global cooperation?

“It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We talked about how India and France will keep working closely in sectors like space, energy, AI and other such futuristic areas. Our nations will also work closely to enhance people-to-people linkages,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Prime Minister also posted pictures of him greeting Macron and the meeting.

PM Modi — who arrived in the Brazilian city on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria — has met leaders of several countries, including those from Italy, Indonesia, Norway and Portugal, on the sidelines of the summit.

Global South hit by food, fuel, fertiliser crisis due to conflicts: PM Modi at G-20 Summit

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met U.S. President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him. It was not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders.

PM Modi also interacted with leaders, including those from Brazil, Singapore, and Spain, on the summit's sidelines on Monday (November 18, 2024).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US