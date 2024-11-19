PM Modi meets French President Macron in Rio; discusses working closely in space, energy sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) and discussed ways to keep working closely in sectors such as space, energy and AI.

The Prime Minister also complimented the French president on France's successful hosting of the Olympic Games and the Paralympics in Paris earlier this year.

“It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“We talked about how India and France will keep working closely in sectors like space, energy, AI and other such futuristic areas. Our nations will also work closely to enhance people-to-people linkages,” he added.

The Prime Minister also posted pictures of him greeting Macron and the meeting.

PM Modi — who arrived in the Brazilian city on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria — has met leaders of several countries, including those from Italy, Indonesia, Norway and Portugal, on the sidelines of the summit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met U.S. President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him. It was not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders.

PM Modi also interacted with leaders, including those from Brazil, Singapore, and Spain, on the summit's sidelines on Monday (November 18, 2024).

