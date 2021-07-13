PM Modi makes changes in Cabinet Committees

Cabinet Committees on Security and Appointments have been left untouched.

After a large-scale rejig of his Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected some changes in Cabinet Committees to reflect the changes with the inclusion of new and elevation of certain older Ministers (in terms of tenure) in these crucial committees, according to a notification by the Cabinet Secretariat.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have been included in the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), while Ministers Virendra Kumar and Anurag Thakur have found a place in the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, headed by Mr. Modi has seen the inclusion of Ministers Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ashwini Vaishnaw, while the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development has new members in Bhupendra Yadav, R.C.P. Singh of the Janata Dal (U) and G. Kishen Reddy along with Mr. Vaishnaw.

The all-important Cabinet Committee on Security has been left untouched with Mr. Modi at the helm along with Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr. Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Cabinet Committee on Appointments also remains untouched with the Prime Minister heading it, with Mr. Shah as member.

Cabinet Committees are basically sub-committees within the Union Cabinet to look at specific remits and deliberate on various issues, including security, economy, and even deciding on dates for Parliament sessions.