PM Modi made Islamophobic remarks in 110 campaign speeches: Human Rights Watch

The HRW analysed all the PM’s speeches made after the imposition of the MCC, which prohibits communal appeals; since the poll, 12 Muslim men and a Christian women have died in attacks against minorities

Updated - August 14, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 07:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
“If elected to power at the Centre, Congress would distribute people’s property, land and gold among Muslims,” Mr. Modi said during his address at a Lok Sabha elections campaign meeting in Rajasthan’s Banswara district on April 21, 2024. Photo: X/@narendramodi via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi “made Islamophobic remarks” in 110 out of the 173 speeches he delivered during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign, according to an analysis conducted by the Human Rights Watch.

Violence against religious minorities has also continued since the election, said the HRW report released on Wednesday (August 14, 2024), pointing to the deaths of 12 Muslim men and a Christian woman in 28 reported attacks across the country.

The report, titled India: Hate Speech Fueled Modi’s Election Campaign, analysed all of Mr. Modi’s speeches after the Model Code of Conduct was put in place for the parliamentary poll. The Code forbids appealing to “communal feelings for securing votes”. 

Modi and Muslims

Hate speech

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2024 electoral campaign frequently used hate speech against Muslims and other minorities,” the global rights body said in a statement. “The leadership of Modi’s Hindu majoritarian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) repeatedly made statements inciting discrimination, hostility, and violence against marginalized groups during his campaign to win his third consecutive term of office, which began on June 9.”

The Islamophobic remarks in Mr. Modi’s speeches were “apparently intended to undermine the political opposition, which he said only promoted Muslim rights, and to foster fear among the majority Hindu community through disinformation,” the HRW said. 

Anti-Muslim violence

It added that several BJP-led governments have demolished Muslims’ homes, businesses, and places of worship “without due process” and “carried out other unlawful practices”, all of which have continued since the election.

“Indian Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders made blatantly false claims in their campaign speeches against Muslims and other minority groups,” said Elaine Pearson, the Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “These inflammatory speeches, amid a decade of attacks and discrimination against minorities under the Modi administration, have further normalised abuses against Muslims, Christians, and others,” she added.

