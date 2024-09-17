GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi lists NDA government’s 100 days’ achievements to benefit the poor, farmers, youth and women

In Bhubaneswar, PM releases first instalment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G of around 14 States

Updated - September 17, 2024 06:56 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR:

Satyasundar Barik
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over a key of the house to a PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiary at the foundation stone-laying and inauguration of various development projects in Bhubaneswar on September 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) highlighted important steps taken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the poor, farmers, youth, and women during the first 100 days of its current term.

“Today marks 100 days of the NDA government’s current term. In this time, numerous key decisions have been made to benefit the poor, farmers, youth, and to empower women. Among these, the government has committed to build three crore new concrete houses and announced a ₹2 lakh crore package aimed at uplifting the youth,” Mr. Modi said addressing beneficiaries of Subhadra, a newly launched scheme for women in Odisha, at Bhubaneswar.

He added, “the government will fund the first month’s salary of young professionals when they join private companies. We have also approved an additional 75,000 seats in medical colleges. Recently, we gave the green light to connect 25,000 villages with concrete roads. The budget for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been doubled, and a special programme for the development of 60,000 tribal villages has been launched.”

Pension scheme

Mr. Modi detailed other initiatives, stating, “a remarkable pension scheme for government employees has been introduced. Income tax rates have been reduced for the middle-income group and small entrepreneurs. In just 100 days, 11 lakh women have become new Lakhpati didis.”

“We have taken a major decision to support paddy and onion farmers. Import duties on edible oil have been increased to encourage domestic purchases from Indian farmers. At the same time, the export duty on basmati rice has been lowered to boost exports and benefit paddy growers. Additionally, the minimum support price for kharif crops has been increased, providing financial relief to crores of farmers to the tune of ₹2 lakh crore,” he said.

The Prime Minister released the first instalment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under the Prime Minister Away Yojna-Grameen of around 14 States, took part in Grih Pravesh (housewarming) celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country and handed over house keys to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries. Further, he launched Awaas+ 2024 Application, for survey of additional households for PMAY-G, and the operational guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0.

Published - September 17, 2024 06:49 pm IST

