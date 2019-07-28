PM Modi likely to attend J&K core group meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend a Jammu and Kashmir BJP core group meeting called here on Tuesday, with top party leaders, including its chief Amit Shah, set to discuss the political atmosphere and the party’s preparedness for the Assembly elections.
Sources said Union Minister Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, the party’s State unit president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the State will attend the meeting besides the party’s national working president J.P. Nadda.
Earlier, Mr. Madhav, the party’s pointsperson for Kashmir, urged the Election Commission to hold the election this year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor