PM Modi likely to attend J&K core group meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend a Jammu and Kashmir BJP core group meeting called here on Tuesday, with top party leaders, including its chief Amit Shah, set to discuss the political atmosphere and the party’s preparedness for the Assembly elections.

Sources said Union Minister Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, the party’s State unit president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the State will attend the meeting besides the party’s national working president J.P. Nadda.

Earlier, Mr. Madhav, the party’s pointsperson for Kashmir, urged the Election Commission to hold the election this year.