PM Modi ‘lied’ during Opposition meet on Chinese incursion of India’s land in Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi

August 25, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who toured Ladakh on a bike for a week, on August 25 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘lying’ about China’s incursion into Indian territory in Ladakh during the Opposition meeting held in New Delhi.

“Ladakh is a strategic place. I went to different pockets of the region on a bike. At the Pangong Tso lake, one thing was clear that China has taken away thousands of kilometers of India’s land. Every local in Ladakh knows about it. The sad part is that the PM during the Opposition meet said not a single inch of land was taken. The PM was not telling us the truth,” Mr. Gandhi said, during his public address in Kargil.

‘BJP eyeing Ladakh’s land’

Mr. Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and alleged it was eyeing the land of Ladakh. “The BJP knows and understands about the natural resources of Ladakh, especially the potential of solar energy. If people of Ladakh are given representation, they [the BJP] cannot snatch the land from you. The BJP wants to take away your land and allow Adani to set up projects,” Mr. Gandhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory (UT) in 2019 without an Assembly.

Mr. Gandhi extended the Congress’ support to the demands of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, which are fighting for the status of the Sixth Schedule, a separate Public Service Commission, reservation of jobs for locals and two separate parliamentary constituencies for Leh and Kargil.

“We will not allow Adani to set up projects on your land. The Congress extends its support to the demands made by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, especially to protect land, jobs, culture and language,” Mr. Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said that during the conversation with locals, he realised that Ladakh had become an epicenter of unemployment. “This tour taught me that local representation, political voice and local leaders are being suppressed. Ladakh became a UT but people’s rights were not granted. Employment promises made by the BJP turned out to be false. The demands of communication coverage and air services are yet to be met,” Mr. Gandhi said.

He praised the locals for displaying and living the core ideology of Gandhiji and the Congress, which is to live in harmony and brotherhood. “Non-locals, who work here, from different parts of the country described Ladakh as their second home because of the love and care shown by locals during difficult times,” he said.

He also recalled the role the locals played during multiple wars. “Whenever India needed you, whenever borders saw war, people of Kargil stood by India. This is your history. I assure you that this country is home to people of different faiths, races, languages. They all are equal to us and all should live with dignity and compassion,” Mr. Gandhi said, while adding Ladakh was the most beautiful place in India where people speak out from their hearts.

He said his Ladakh tour was a part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and the bike tour had helped him to listen to “Maan ki Baath” of locals of Ladakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.