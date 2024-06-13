GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi leaves to Italy for G7 Summit

“I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni’s two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda”

Updated - June 13, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 07:22 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said that he is glad that his first state visit in his third term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. Photo: X/@MEAIndia

Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said that he is glad that his first state visit in his third term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. Photo: X/@MEAIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 13 embarked on a trip to Italy to take part in G7 Outreach Summit, marking his first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said that he is glad that his first state visit in third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. He recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visits to India which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties. “I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni’s two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions,” PM Modi said.

The Italian Prime Minister had invited PM Modi for the G7 Outreach Summit. It will be India’s 11th participation in the G7 Summit and PM Modi’s fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit. On the sidelines, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders attending the Summit.

PM Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart.

