PM Modi leaves for two-nation visit to Brunei and Singapore

Published - September 03, 2024 09:33 am IST - New Delhi

‘Both countries are important partners in our Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision’, said Modi in his departure statement.

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Brunei Darussalam, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) embarked on a visit to Singapore, and Brunei Darussalam, which will be the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister.

“Over the next two days, will be visiting Brunei Darussalam and Singapore. During the various engagements in these nations, the focus will be on further deepening India’s ties with them,” Mr. Modi posted a message on X.

Ahead of his departure to Brunei Darussalam and Singapore, Mr. Modi said he looked forward to his meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights.

From Brunei, Mr. Modi will travel to Singapore on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

“I look forward to the opportunity to meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong,” said Mr. Modi. The Prime Minister will also meet with leaders of the Singapore’s vibrant business community.

“Both countries are important partners in our Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision. I am confident that my visits would further strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore and the larger ASEAN region,” Mr. Modi said.

