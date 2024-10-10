ADVERTISEMENT

East Asia Summit an opportunity to further deepen engagement with ASEAN countries: PM Modi

Published - October 10, 2024 07:51 am IST - New Delhi

‘India shared close cultural and civilisation ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by a shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayanam,’ said PM Modi in his departure statement.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 10, 2024) expressed confidence that his visit to Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits will further deepen engagement with ASEAN countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his departure statement, Mr. Modi noted that India is marking a decade of Act East policy this year.

Watch: India’s ASEAN outreach | Importance of PM Modi’s SE Asia visit

"I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation," the Prime Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Modi said India shared close cultural and civilisation ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by a shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana.

"I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties," he said.

Mr. Modi is visiting Lao PDR at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia summits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US