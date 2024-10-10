GIFT a SubscriptionGift
East Asia Summit an opportunity to further deepen engagement with ASEAN countries: PM Modi

‘India shared close cultural and civilisation ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by a shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayanam,’ said PM Modi in his departure statement.

Published - October 10, 2024 07:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 10, 2024) expressed confidence that his visit to Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits will further deepen engagement with ASEAN countries.

In his departure statement, Mr. Modi noted that India is marking a decade of Act East policy this year.

Watch: India’s ASEAN outreach | Importance of PM Modi’s SE Asia visit

"I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation," the Prime Minister said.

The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

Mr. Modi said India shared close cultural and civilisation ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by a shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana.

"I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties," he said.

Mr. Modi is visiting Lao PDR at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia summits.

Published - October 10, 2024 07:51 am IST

summit / diplomacy / India-ASEAN

