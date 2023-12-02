PM Modi leaves for India after attending World Climate Action Summit

December 02, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Dubai

After a day packed with summit speeches, bilateral meetings, and launching a Green Credit Initiative at the World Climate Action Summit in the Gulf emirate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening left here for India wrapping up what he described as a “productive #COP28 Summit.”

“Thank you, Dubai! It’s been a productive #COP28 Summit. Let’s all keep working together for a better planet,” Mr. Modi posted on X along with a two-minute video showing his day-long engagements.

Earlier, soon after he emplaned for Delhi, the PMO handle posted on X with a photo: “After concluding a fruitful visit to Dubai for the @COP28_UAE Summit, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi.”

Mr. Modi addressed the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit, the ceremonial opening of the High-Level segment for heads of state/government, attended the Presidency’s session on Transforming Climate Finance, another high-level event on Green Credits Programme, and a Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) event later in the day.

The Prime Minister had the opportunity to discuss ways to promote clean and green growth, issues of bilateral and regional interests are also discussed in his meeting with various leaders on the sidelines of the summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

He returns to India after completing a very successful, productive and action-oriented participation, Mr. Kwatra said.

He had bilateral meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and also the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Mr. Modi also met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Turkey President R T Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, President of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Swiss Confederation President Alain Berset, Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives.

The Prime Minister also met his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, Mike Bloomberg, entrepreneur, philanthropist and UN Special Envoy for Climate Ambition & Solutions and interacted with King Charles.

The Prime Minister had a hectic day-long schedule as he addressed the four sessions at the UN’s climate change conference here, and along with other world leaders, he also participated in what was described as the ‘Family Photo’.

Upon landing here on Thursday night, Mr. Modi also had informal interaction with the Indian diaspora.

