PM Modi leaves for home after concluding three-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for home after wrapping up his "warm and productive" visit to Guyana during which he co-chaired the India-Caribbean Community Summit, held bilateral talks and interacted with the Indian community.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was here on the final leg of his five-day and three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana.

Also read:India to host global conference of cooperatives for the first time

Announcing his departure from Guyana on Thursday (November 21, 2024) the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, "A very warm & productive State visit to Guyana concludes. PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi." The Prime Minister reached Nigeria on November 18, marking the first trip to the West African country by an Indian Prime Minister in 17 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

There he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

During his visit, Mr. Modi was conferred with Nigeria's national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), making him the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction.

From Nigeria, Mr. Modi travelled to Brazil to attend the G20 Summit, where he met global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He held bilateral talks with many other world leaders.

Then the Prime Minister travelled to Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian head of the State to the Caribbean nation in more than 50 years.

Mr. Modi co-chaired the second India-CARICOM Summit which was attended by leaders from the Caribbean partner countries.

During his visit, Mr. Modi was also conferred the country's highest award -- ‘The Order of Excellence’ -- by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

He also addressed a Special Session of Parliament of Guyana and later in the day spoke at a community programme here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.