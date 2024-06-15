ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi leaves for home after concluding day-long visit to Italy to attend G7 summit

Published - June 15, 2024 06:55 am IST - Bari (Italy)

On the sidelines of the summit, Mr. Modi met U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Trudeau, French President Macron, British PM Sunak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Pope Francis and Japanese PrM Kishida among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy, on June 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 14, 2024, left for home after concluding his day-long visit to Italy during which he attended the G7 summit and held bilaterals with several world leaders including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis.

Also read: G7 Summit 2024 highlights: At Outreach session, PM Modi called for ending monopoly in technology

In an address at an Outreach session of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region, Mr. Modi called for ending the monopoly in technology and said it must be made creative to lay the foundation of an inclusive society.

The Prime Minister spoke extensively on the importance of ending monopoly in technology with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence. Mr. Modi said India is among the first few countries to formulate a national strategy on artificial intelligence.

On the sidelines of the summit, Mr. Modi met U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Macron, British Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Pope Francis and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida among others.

Also read: Way to peace is through ‘dialogue and diplomacy’: PM Modi tells Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The meeting with Mr. Macron was Mr. Modi’s first official bilateral meeting with an international leader since taking charge for his third term as Prime Minister earlier this month.

Besides India, Italy invited leaders from 11 developing countries in Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the G7 Summit.

