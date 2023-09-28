September 28, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 28 said that scientist M.S. Swaminathan’s groundbreaking work in agriculture at a very critical period of India’s history transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation.

He said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Swaminathan, who passed away at his residence in Chennai on Thursday. In a message on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said Swaminathan “was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many”.

Video Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

“His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators,” he said, adding that the late scientist’s passion to see India’s progress was exemplary. He said he will always cherish the conversations he had with Swaminathan and the latter’s work will inspire generations to come.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi credited Swaminathan as the “father of Green Revolution and builder of modern Bharat”. “He will always live in our hearts and minds,” he said, adding that this thoughts were with his family and friends in this hour of grief.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said Swaminathan’s pioneering work in the field of sustainable food security had a profound impact worldwide. “I will always cherish the moments I spent with him. My thoughts are with his family and the global science community during this difficult time,” he said.

Listing his achievements, Mr. Stalin recalled how he gave constructive ideas as a member of the State Planning Commission between the years 1989-91 and 1996-2000. The late scientist shared a good friendship with him and late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Stalin said. He said it was in the land allotted by Karunanidhi in 1989 that the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation has been functioning for more than three decades.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said she was shocked to hear the demise of the father of India’s ‘Green Revolution’, which she said saved millions of famine deaths globally. She said he was active in research and social service till his last breath and he will remain a role model for future generations to in reaching Prime Minister Modi’s goal of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Swaminathan’s “unmatched contribution to the field of agricultural science and his transformative intervention in making India self-sufficient in food grains shall always be cherished”.

He hailed him “as a great Institution builder, an able administrator and above all a humanitarian”. “India will not only miss a great scientist but a national icon who was also instrumental in shaping a scientific temper amongst our people,” he added.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said Swaminathan’s steadfast commitment to revolutionising India’s agriculture turned the nation into a food surplus country. “His legacy as the Father of the Green Revolution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones during this time of loss,” he said.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said he was deeply saddened by the death of Swaminathan, who was respected across the world and lauded as the father of ‘Green Revolution’. He said Swaminathan had the affection of late Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. He expressed his condolences to his family, those in the field of agriculture and the farming community.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said Swaminathan spent a major part of his life in improving the agricultural produce in the country through the Five-year Plans of the Union government. He said it was the commission constituted by the United Progressive Alliance government under the chairmanship of Swaminathan that recommended a higher minimum support price for the farmers and ensured their livelihood.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said if the country has today witnessed in agriculture, it was because of the foundation laid by Swaminathan. He said Swaminathan shared a close relationship with late Congress leader G.K. Moopanar. Mr. Vasan said he proudly recalled that he worked with Swaminathan when both were Rajya Sabha members.

