ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi lays foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities

March 13, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Dholera (Gujarat)

The 'Made in India' semiconductor chips will take the country towards self-reliance and modernity, PM said

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities through video conferencing, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 said when India commits, it delivers, referring to his government's commitment to make the country a semiconductor manufacturing hub.

Mr. Modi was virtually addressing people after laying the foundation stone of three semiconductor facilities of about ₹1.25 lakh crore, which include two in Gujarat and one in Assam.

"This is a historic day as we are taking a strong step towards a bright future," Mr. Modi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Made in India' semiconductor chips will take the country towards self-reliance and modernity, he said.

"When India commits, India delivers and democracy also delivers," Mr. Modi said on the promise to make the country a semiconductor manufacturing hub.

He said the earlier governments committed scams of thousands of crores, but they could not invest thousands of crores for the development of the semiconductor industry.

The three semiconductor projects launched on Wednesday include India's first Fab facility at Dholera in Gujarat, Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand in the state, and an OSAT facility in Morigaon, Assam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US