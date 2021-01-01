PM Modi lays foundation stone of six Light House Projects in six States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation laying ceremony of Light House Projects in six States, via videoconference, in New Delhi on January 1, 2021. Twitter/@narendramodi

01 January 2021 12:50 IST

Narendra Modi said “The cooperation with States in the Light House projects is in a way strengthening cooperative federalism.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of six Light House Projects as part of Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) initiative, in six States via videoconference.

After laying the foundation stone, he said “the country is getting new technology for providing house to the poor and the middle class. The cooperation with States in the Light House Projects is in a way strengthening cooperative federalism.”

Mr. Modi said “Global Housing Technology Challenge provided us the scope of incubating and innovating new technologies for construction. 3D construction system will be used in constructing houses in Ranchi. Technologies from France, Germany and New Zealand are being employed for construction at other sites.”

“In Chennai, precast concrete technology from U.S. and Finland will be used for construction of houses.”

“In 12 months, 1,000 houses will be constructed at each of the six sites, to be completed before January 26 next year. These construction sites can be learning centres for students from various universities and institutions. They can stay there to learn about new technologies and mould them for use as per domestic requirement,” he said.

“A certificate course is also being started for study of new house construction technologies,” Mr. Modi said.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said “under the PMAY (Urban) scheme there was a demand of 1.12 crore houses from States, 1.09 crore houses have been sanctioned, the construction of 40 lakh houses is complete and they have been handed over to the beneficiaries, while 70 lakh more houses are under construction.”